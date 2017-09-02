Serbia takes outright lead of Group D with 3-0 win v Moldova

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia relied on Mijat Gacinovic and Aleksandar Kolarov to beat Moldova 3-0 Saturday and take control of Group D in World Cup European qualifying.

Sharing the group lead with Ireland before the game, Serbia went top outright after victory in Belgrade while its rival was held to a 1-1 draw at Georgia.

With three more games to play, Serbia leads with 15 points, with Ireland on 13. The two play each other in Dublin on Tuesday in a potentially decisive matchup.

Wales and Austria meet in Cardiff later Saturday with both teams five points behind Ireland. Whichever team loses will likely be out of realistic contention for a top-two finish.

With Serbia dominating its opponent in heavy rain in Belgrade, Gacinovic netted a cross provided by Kolarov from the left flank to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Just 10 minutes later, it was Gacinovic from the right who did the same for Kolarov to tap in from close range.

Aleksandar Mitrovic finished the scoring for Serbia nine minutes from time.

___

IRISH SETBACK

Just four minutes into the game in Tbilisi, things looked bright for Ireland as Shane Duffy headed in off a free kick by Cyrus Christie for his first international goal to put the visitors ahead.

But Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup — for the first time since 2002 — were damaged a half-hour later when Valeri Qazaishvili equalized from close range.

Ireland coach Martin O'Neill had warned about "some exceptionally good talent" in Georgia's team and the draw appeared to prove him right.