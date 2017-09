Sintra rallies to capture $615,000 Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk Racetrack

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Sintra overtook favourite Rockin Ron in deep stretch to win the $615,000 Canadian Pacing Derby on Saturday night.

Driver Jody Jamieson came on the inside to guide Sintra, a 12-1 pick, to victory in an unofficial time of one minute 48.1 seconds at Mohawk Racetrack.

The event was first contested in 1936 and is Canadian harness racing's oldest stakes competition.