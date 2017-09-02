Stanton hits 52nd homer as Marlins top Phillies 10-9

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

Stanton's estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above centre field. The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.