Stanton hits 52nd homer as Marlins top Phillies 10-9
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.
Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.
Stanton's estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above
Christian Yelich then singled and scored on Ozuna's 32nd homer, lifting Miami a 3-0 lead. Ozuna drove Nola's pitch into the seats in left field.