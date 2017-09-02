U Sports Roundup: Cluett throws two TDs as Acadia spoils Bishop's AUS debut

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Cody Cluett threw a pair of touchdowns to lift the Acadia Axemen past the Bishop's Gaiters 27-10 on Saturday in U Sports football action.

Cluett was 36 of 44 for 302 yards and connected with Ben Meek and Dale Wright for the TDs. Wright also ran in a touchdown while Cameron Davidson rushed for 145 yards on 24 carries for Acadia (1-1).

Dylan Tucker was 17 of 31 for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Bishop's (0-1), which was making its Atlantic University Sport debut. Trevon Millings caught three passes for 34 yards and a TD.