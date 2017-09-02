U Sports Roundup: Richard leads Laval in 50-14 victory over McGill

MONTREAL — Hugo Richard threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran in two scores himself as the Laval Rouge et Or downed the McGill Redmen 50-14 on Friday in Canadian University football action for their 200th win in program history.

Richard was 28 of 34 passing and threw his TD strikes to Jonathan Breton Robert and Etienne Moisan. Christop Amoah added a rushing touchdown for Laval (2-0).

Frederic Pacquette-Perrault connected with Remi Bertellin twice to lead the offence for McGill (0-1). Pacquette-Perrault finished 14 of 29 for 273 yards and was intercepted twice.

---

X-MEN 37 MOUNTIES 0

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Josh Millar threw two TD passes to Kaion Julien-Grant to lead StFX (1-1) over Mount Allison (1-1).

---

HUSKIES 44 BISONS 23

WINNIPEG — Kyle Siemens completed 31-of-40 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns to lift Saskatchewan (1-0) over Manitoba (0-1).

---

RAMS 36 THUNDERBIRDS 20

REGINA — Atlee Simon ran 63 yards for a touchdown and receivers Kyle Moortgat and Mitch Thompson each caught TD strikes from Noah Picton as the Rams (1-0) toppled UBC (0-1).

---

DINOS 55 GOLDEN BEARS 26

EDMONTON — Jacob Izquierdo caught a TD strike from Josiah Joseph with three minutes left to get the Dinos (1-0) past the 50-point mark for a 10th straight game in Calgary's rout over Alberta (0-1).