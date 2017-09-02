Sports

Vikings put veteran LG Alex Boone on cut list

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke (6) runs from Miami Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke (6) runs from Miami Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have released left guard Alex Boone after one season, completing a substantial makeover of their offensive line after a struggle last year.

Boone was among 34 players the Vikings cut Saturday to comply with the 53-man regular season roster limit. Boone signed a four-year contract worth as much as $26.8 million as a free agent from San Francisco in 2016. He'll count $3.4 million against Minnesota's salary cap.

The Vikings will now have only one returning starter from last season's front five: Joe Berger has moved from centre to right guard. Also released were guards Willie Beavers and T.J. Clemmings, fourth-round draft picks in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Mitch Leidner were also released.

__

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular