Aybar, Pirela homer off Wood in Padres' 6-4 win vs Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — Erick Aybar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Jose Pirela also went deep off Alex Wood for the San Diego Padres, who won 6-4 Sunday to hand the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers their eighth loss in nine games.

The Dodgers continue to have the major leagues' best record at 92-44 but are enduring their worst stretch of the year. They lost three of four to the rebuilding Padres, including a doubleheader sweep Saturday. San Diego won three straight against Los Angeles for the first time since June 2013.

The Dodgers return home for a three-game series starting Monday against Arizona, which swept them in Phoenix last week.

Cody Bellinger hit his 36th home run to break Mike Piazza's Dodgers rookie record, set in 1993. It came with one out in the ninth off All-Star closer Brad Hand, who got his 15th save.

Wood (14-2) was activated from the disabled list and made his first start since Aug. 21. His only other loss this season came July 21 against Atlanta.

Aybar's shot to left- centre in the fourth gave San Diego a 3-2 lead. His seventh, it followed Matt Szczur's leadoff double. Pirela homered into the second deck in left with one out in the fifth, his 10th.

Aybar returned Friday after missing 37 games due to an injury caused when he fouled a ball off his left foot on July 21.

The Dodgers closed to 4-3 in the seventh. Bellinger's fly to left- centre fell in among three defenders and rolled away for a triple, and he scored on Yasmani Grandal's sacrifice fly. The Dodgers were poised to add on, as Yasiel Puig followed with a double and Alex Verdugo an infield single. But Logan Forsythe grounded to Yangervis Solarte, who stepped on third and then threw to first to end the inning.

San Diego added on in the bottom half on Wil Myers' two-run single off Fabio Castillo.

Jhoulys Chacin (12-10) retired his first nine batters before Chris Taylor homered leading off the fourth to tie it at 1. Curtis Granderson reached on first baseman Wil Myers' throwing error and was awarded second when the ball rolled into San Diego's dugout despite catcher Austin Hedges' diving attempt to stop it. Justin Turner followed with a double for a 2-1 lead.

Wood allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three.

Chacin gave up three runs, two earned, and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.

San Diego went ahead in the first when Pirela walked, took third on Myers' single and scored on a wild pitch as Myers stole second.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (9-6, 2.97) is scheduled to start Monday, and Arizona counters with LHP Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.97).

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (7-8, 4.69) opens a four-game series against St. Louis, which counters with RHP Carlos Martinez (10-10, 3.52).

