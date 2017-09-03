Baseball Capsules

HOUSTON — George Springer had three hits and the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday night to sweep a day-night doubleheader in their first games at home since the city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Astros won the first game 12-8 behind Springer's career-high 30th home run.

In the nightcap, Josh Reddick tied it at 1 with an RBI single off Seth Lugo (5-4) with no outs in the sixth before Jose Altuve avoided Kevin Plawecki's tag at home to score on a single by Marwin Gonzalez.

Joe Musgrove (7-8) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his 28th save.

Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores fouled a ball off his face in the fourth inning, was taken off the field with his nose bleeding heavily and sent to a hospital for X-rays.

A crowd of 30,319 attended the doubleheader opener, and 34,904 came out for the second game.

In the opener, New York's Matt Harvey (4-4) was pounded for seven runs and eight hits in a career-low two innings. Harvey had not pitched for the Mets since June 14 because of a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder.

Houston right-hander Charlie Morton (11-6) struck out nine in five innings, giving up two runs and six hits.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched eight strong innings and Cleveland won its 10th straight game.

The Indians are on their longest winning streak since taking a franchise-record 14 in a row between June 17 and July 1, 2016. They have outscored Detroit 18-4 in the first three games of the series.

Kluber (14-4) gave up one run and eight hits. Cody Allen allowed an RBI single to Jose Iglesias before retiring Ian Kinsler for his 23rd save.

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann (8-12) allowed five runs and 12 hits in five innings.

TWINS 17, ROYALS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer went 4 for 4 for Minnesota, and Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs while driving in six runs.

Brian Dozier added a three-run homer and Byron Buxton went 3 for 5 with three runs, making Kyle Gibson (9-10) as comfortable as possible over six scoreless innings to help the Twins improve to 21-10 since Aug. 2.

The Royals fell to 11-20 since July 31. They have been shut out 15 times this season, including five in the last nine games.

Royals starter Onelki Garcia (0-1) recorded one out in his first major league start. He was charged with four runs.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Holliday made a smashing return to the Yankees' lineup, hitting a three-run homer that helped Masahiro Tanaka to another win.

The Yankees, already holding the top spot in the wild-card race, pulled within 4 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Red Sox. The rivals close their season series Sunday night.

Holliday hadn't played in the majors since going on the disabled list almost a month ago with a back injury. He was activated Friday but sat out a 4-1 loss.

It was 1-all in the sixth inning when Holliday launched a drive to left off Drew Pomeranz (14-5) estimated at 443 feet. Holliday pointed toward the Yankees dugout on his way toward first base after his 17th homer.

Tanaka (11-10) was charged with one run and five hits in seven-plus innings.

WHITE SOX 5, RAYS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay's Chris Archer gave up home runs to the first two batters of the game then departed right lateral forearm tightness.

Alen Hanson hit his fourth home run on Archer's second pitch of the game, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with his ninth homer to help the White Sox snap a four-game losing streak.

Archer (9-8) threw just eight pitches before Rays manager Kevin Cash and trainer Ron Porterfield checked on him and he left as a precaution.

Logan Morrison hit his sixth home run in six games and 35th of the season for the Rays, who had won eight of 11.

Carson Fulmer (1-1) allowed one run in two innings for his first major league victory. Juan Minaya worked a rocky ninth for his fourth save.

CUBS 14, BRAVES 12

CHICAGO (AP) — Rene Rivera hit a grand slam, Anthony Rizzo added a three-run triple and the Cubs held off the Braves in Jon Lester's return from the disabled list.

Javier Baez and Jason Heyward also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six straight and 12 of 15 overall.

Lester (9-7) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings in his first start since Aug. 16. He had been sidelined by tightness in his left lat and general shoulder fatigue.

Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp and Rio Ruiz homered for Atlanta, which has dropped six of eight. Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims (2-5) was charged with six hits and seven runs in three-plus innings.

NATIONALS 3, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trea Turner's double to the centre -field wall scored Wilmer Difo from first base in the eighth inning, and Washington rallied for the road win.

The Nationals trailed 2-1 before Michael Taylor homered on the first pitch from rookie reliever Josh Hader (1-2). Difo bunted Hader's second pitch for a single and scored on Turner's double.

Washington ace Max Scherzer was hit in the left calf by a liner in the first and was lifted after throwing 75 pitches over five innings, but the 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner said he didn't anticipate missing much time with the injury.

The Brewers fell 4 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central, the farthest Milwaukee has been out of first place all season.

Ryan Madson (5-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Sean Doolittle got three outs for his 17th save.

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 9

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and Miami snapped a five-game losing streak.

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs for the Marlins, and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot. Dan Straily (9-8) got the win.

Stanton's estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola (10-10) in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above centre field. The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.

Philadelphia also lost centre fielder Pedro Florimon to a serious right leg injury after he beat out an infield hit in the second. The game was delayed 15 minutes while emergency personnel carried Florimon into a vehicle and placed an inflatable cast over his leg.

Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and singled for the last-place Phillies, who had won four of six.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the 10th inning, and the Angels rallied for the win.

Los Angeles remained 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the race for the AL's second wild card. Texas fell four games back of the Twins.

Jose Leclerc (2-3) walked the first three batters in the 10th. Two scored when Calhoun looped his single into left field, and the third came in on a sacrifice fly by C.J. Cron.

Yusmeiro Petit (4-0) got the win, and Blake Parker worked a hitless 10th inning for his fifth save.

PADRES 6, DODGERS 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yangervis Solarte homered with one out in the ninth inning, sending San Diego to the victory in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Solarte's first career game-ending homer came against Pedro Baez (3-3). It was his 15th homer this season.

Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner connected for major league-leading Los Angeles, which has dropped six of seven. Bellinger tied Mike Piazza's franchise rookie record with his 35th of the season.

The Dodgers trailed 5-3 before Turner hit a tying two-run shot off Brad Hand (3-4) in the ninth. The pinch-hit drive was Turner's 18th homer of the year.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer and Toronto deftly recovered from a second-inning injury to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney also homered for the last-place Blue Jays. Matt Dermody (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Seth Smith connected for the Orioles, who fell 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild-card slot. Wade Miley (8-11) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Stroman was struck on the right elbow by a line drive off the bat of Mark Trumbo and left the game. The injury was later diagnosed as a contusion, and X-rays were negative.

GIANTS 2, CARDINALS 1, 10 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Hundley hit a game-ending homer in the 10th inning for San Francisco.

Hundley led off with an opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0 slider from Ryan Sherriff (0-1).

The Cardinals failed to score in the top of the 10th after Dexter Fowler led off with a triple against Sam Dyson (2-2). Third baseman Pablo Sandoval cut down pinch runner Harrison Bader at the plate on Stephen Piscotty's one-out grounder.

Lance Lynn pitched eight shutout innings of one-hit ball for St. Louis. San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija struck out nine and gave up one run in seven innings in his second straight strong start.

PIRATES 5, REDS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Luplow picked up the first two hits of his career, including a three-run homer for Pittsburgh in the eighth inning.

Luplow beat out an infield single in the second for his first hit. His second went considerably farther, reaching the first row of seats in left- centre field.

Starling Marte added three hits for Pittsburgh, which ended a four-game losing streak. A.J. Schugel (4-0) picked up the victory in relief.

Billy Hamilton had two hits for Cincinnati and stole two bases to boost his total to a major league-leading 58. Michael Lorenzen (8-3) got the loss.

