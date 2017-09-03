Browns Preview Capsule
CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-15)
New faces: QB DeShone Kizer, DE Myles Garrett, C JC Tretter, RG Kevin Zeitler, WR Kenny Britt, S Jabrill Peppers.
Key losses: WR Terrelle Pryror, CB Joe Haden, TE Gary Barnidge, QBs Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III, ILB Demario Davis, WR Andrew Hawkins.
Strengths: Browns committed more than $120 million, including $64.5 million guaranteed, during
Weaknesses: Team's surprising decision to release Haden, two-time Pro Bowler who signed with Steelers, has weakened secondary that already had major question marks. Jamar Taylor, long-time Tennessee starter Jason McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will rotate at corner/nickel spots with Peppers, who will also returns punts and kickoffs, and Derrick Kindred at safety spots. That's not bad, but injury or two could make things real tough.
Fantasy Players To Watch: RB Isaiah Crowell ran for 952 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 12.3 attempts per game. Coach Hue Jackson lamented not giving Crowell more touches, so his numbers could increase, and 24-year-old is in contract year, so he's plenty motivated. RB Duke Johnson had 53 catches last season and could have more prominent role in
Expectations: If Kizer, 27th different starting quarterback since 1999, can hold his own and stay healthy, Browns should win four or five games. Jackson's plan to run ball and play aggressively on
