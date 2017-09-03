Browns Preview Capsule

CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-15)

New faces: QB DeShone Kizer, DE Myles Garrett, C JC Tretter, RG Kevin Zeitler, WR Kenny Britt, S Jabrill Peppers.

Key losses: WR Terrelle Pryror, CB Joe Haden, TE Gary Barnidge, QBs Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III, ILB Demario Davis, WR Andrew Hawkins.

Strengths: Browns committed more than $120 million, including $64.5 million guaranteed, during off-season on revamped offensive line. Tretter and Zeitler improve unit anchored by 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, who has never missed play in career and been on field for nearly 10,000 consecutive snaps. Thomas, though, has never made playoffs and that streak won't end this season. As long as group stays injury free, Browns should be able to run ball and protect Kizer, who has shown good pocket presence.

Weaknesses: Team's surprising decision to release Haden, two-time Pro Bowler who signed with Steelers, has weakened secondary that already had major question marks. Jamar Taylor, long-time Tennessee starter Jason McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will rotate at corner/nickel spots with Peppers, who will also returns punts and kickoffs, and Derrick Kindred at safety spots. That's not bad, but injury or two could make things real tough.

Fantasy Players To Watch: RB Isaiah Crowell ran for 952 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 12.3 attempts per game. Coach Hue Jackson lamented not giving Crowell more touches, so his numbers could increase, and 24-year-old is in contract year, so he's plenty motivated. RB Duke Johnson had 53 catches last season and could have more prominent role in offence .

Expectations: If Kizer, 27th different starting quarterback since 1999, can hold his own and stay healthy, Browns should win four or five games. Jackson's plan to run ball and play aggressively on defence will help protect second-round pick from Notre Dame. As analytics-friendly front office continues to retool roster, biggest need is offensive playmakers. Second-year WR Corey Coleman must take major step forward and become dependable third-down threat. Owner Jimmy Haslam is talking patience with Jackson, who has to hope he gets enough time to further develop his plan.

