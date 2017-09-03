Buccaneers Preview Capsule

Expectations: After improving from six wins to nine in Winston's second season, next logical step would seem to be contending for NFC South title, as well as team's first playoff berth since 2007. But if Bucs have learned anything during long drought, it's that nothing's guaranteed, even with roster that seems talented enough to win. Winston threw for more than 8,100 yards and 50 touchdowns over past two years. He's also thrown 33 interceptions. Improving on last year's 9-7 finish won't be as simple as curbing turnovers and scoring more points, either. Inconsistency on defence has been problem, though Koetter is confident club's headed in right direction after bolstering depth at linebacker and safety.