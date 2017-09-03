Dolphins Preview Capsule
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-7)
New faces: QB Jay Cutler, TE Julius Thomas, LB Lawrence Timmons, TE Anthony Fasano, first-round pick DE Charles Harris, DE William Hayes, S Nate Allen, S T.J. McDonald.
Key losses: Defensive
Strengths: Dolphins are loaded at skill positions, with 1,272-yard rusher Jay Ajayi and deep corps of pass targets led by two-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry. Coach Adam Gase and $10 million coaxed inconsistent Cutler out of retirement after QB Ryan Tannehill suffered knee injury that will sideline him for entire season. Cutler knows playbook and clicked with Gase when both were with Bears, and Cutler connected repeatedly during preseason games and practice with WR DeVante Parker, who appears primed for breakout season.
Weaknesses: OL is shaky, and that's with three-time Pro Bowl C Mike Pouncey, who has battled bad hips past several seasons. Back end of
Fantasy Players To Watch: Parker, WR Jakeem Grant.
Expectations: Holes on
