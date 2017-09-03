Fried, bullpen help Braves end Cubs' 6-game win streak, 5-1

CHICAGO — Max Fried combined with four relievers on a five-hitter in his first major league start, and the Atlanta Braves ended the Chicago Cubs' six-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cubs had matched their longest winning string of the season. Rookie Ian Happ hit his 21st homer, but Chicago couldn't get much going coming off a 14-12 victory.

The Cubs also lost Javier Baez after he got shaken up diving into second base in the second inning. Chicago's electrifying star trotted out to shortstop in the third but exited the game with one out.

Recalled from Triple-A on Friday, Fried (1-0) gave up a run and four hits in five innings. The bullpen held Chicago to one hit, helping the Braves avoid the weekend sweep.

Rio Ruiz had two singles and drove in three runs. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored a run. Dansby Swanson singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Atlanta won for just the third time in nine games.

Happ tied it at 1 for the Cubs with a drive to centre in the second. The Braves regained the lead in the fourth when Freeman led off with a double and Nick Markakis walked, setting up RBI singles by Swanson and Ruiz.

Ruiz added a two-run single in the ninth to bump the lead to four.

Mike Montgomery (5-7) gave up three runs and five hits in five innings. The left-hander dominated while winning his previous two starts filling in for Jon Lester.

MINOR MOVE

The Cubs recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. This is his fourth stint with the club this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: CF Ender Inciarte was in the lineup after fouling a pitch off his right ankle and leaving Saturday's game.

Cubs: Baez's head appeared to hit 2B Ozzie Albies' knee after his helmet flew off as he dove into the bag in the second inning. He sprinted toward second after getting caught off first following a walk. Mike Freeman replaced Baez at shortstop with one out in the third.

UP NEXT

Braves: Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (9-8, 3.91 ERA) looks to build on a strong start as the Braves open a three-game series against RHP Andrew Cashner (8-9, 3.30) and the Texas Rangers. Dickey held Philadelphia to a run in eight innings on Wednesday.

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (14-8, 3.36) tries to keep his roll going as the Cubs open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner went 4-1 with a major league-best 1.21 ERA in six starts in August. RHP Chad Kuhl (6-10, 4.54) starts for the Pirates.

