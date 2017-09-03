Jets claim 4 off waivers, including former Giants TE Tye

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have claimed four players off waivers, including former Giants tight end Will Tye.

Also claimed on Sunday are wide receivers Damore'ea Stringfellow and Kalif Raymond, and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players on Saturday, with those cut available to be claimed Sunday.

The Jets release linebacker Bruce Carter and waived linebacker Freddie Bishop, running back/kick returner Marcus Murphy, and tight end Jason Vander Laan.

Signed to the practice squad are defensive lineman Deon Simon, linebacker Frank Beltre, cornerback Xavier Coleman and offensive lineman Ben Braden. New York has six more spots available.

