Kumar takes 5 wickets, Sri Lanka 238 all out in 5th ODI

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar negated a spirited fourth-wicket partnership with a maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 238 in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.

Kumar opened his account by catching Niroshan Dickwella (2) off his own bowling with Sri Lanka's total on 14. He accounted for Dilshan Munaweera (4) caught by captain Virat Kohli with the total on 40.

Sri Lanka's captain Upul Tharanga though, was playing some elegant drives from the other side reaching a 34-ball 48 before being caught behind by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Tharanga hit nine boundaries.

Angelo Mathews joined Lahiru Thirimanne with Sri Lanka three down for 63 and the pair added 122 runs for the fourth wicket off 177 deliveries giving Sri Lanka a platform to build a competitive score.

Thirimanne made 67 for his 18th ODI half-century off 102 deliveries including three boundaries and a six.

Kumar got into action to bowl Thirimanne off the inside edge and the dismissal triggered a collapse that saw Sri Lanka losing their last seven wickets for 53 runs in under 11 overs. They were bowled out with two deliveries remaining.

Mathews made 55 including four boundaries before being caught by Dhoni off spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kumar finished with five for 42, his maiden five wicket haul in his 71st one-day international.

Tharanga returned to the Sri Lanka lineup after a serving a two-match suspension for a slow over rate in the second match. Kusal Mendis was dropped to make way for Tharanga.