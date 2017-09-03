LA Chargers claim OL Schofield, DB Richards off waivers

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have claimed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive back Jeff Richards off waivers.

To make room on their 53-man roster Sunday, the Chargers waived cornerback Craig Mager and receiver Geremy Davis.

The Chargers also signed seven players to their practice squad, including offensive guard Brett Boyko, receiver Andre Patton, defensive end Whitney Richardson and receiver Artavis Scott.

Schofield started 29 games over the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting at right tackle in their Super Bowl victory in February 2016. He also played guard for the Broncos.

Richards spent the past two seasons with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks before signing with the Carolina Panthers in January. The Arena League veteran finished his college career at Emporia State.

