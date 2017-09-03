Lions Preview Capsule

DETROIT (9-8)

New faces: OT Rick Wagner, OG T.J. Lang, OT Greg Robinson, DE Cornelius Washington, rookie LB Jarrad Davis, rookie CB Teez Tabor.

Key losses: OT Riley Reiff, OG Larry Warford, LB DeAndre Levy, DE Kerry Hyder, WR Anquan Boldin.

Strengths: Passing game. QB Matthew Stafford, armed with NFL's richest contract, has found groove going into second full season in co-ordinator Jim Bob Cooter's offence . WR Golden Tate, WR Marvin Jones, TE Eric Ebron, RB Theo Riddick and RB Ameer Abdullah give Stafford slew of options.

Weaknesses: Running game averaged 30th last three years and might not be improved. Abdullah and Riddick coming off injury-shortened seasons and LT Taylor Decker out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery. On defence , each position group needs surprising contributor to help unit surpass low expectations. DE Kerry Hyder had season-ending Achilles tendon injury, putting more pressure on DE Ezekiel Ansah to be heathy and productive as he was two years ago.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Jones had career-high 930 yards receiving in first season with team. He might approach career-high 10 TDs from 2013 in Cincinnati without Boldin as go-to player in red zone. Abdullah can contribute on ground and air if he stays healthy.

Expectations: Team took down banner in renovated Ford Field that listed playoff appearances. Good move because Lions probably won't make playoffs after earning spot in 2016, 2014 and 2011.

___