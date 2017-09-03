Raiders Preview Capsule
OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-5)
New faces: RB Marshawn Lynch, TE Jared Cook, OL Marshall Newhouse, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, QB EJ Manuel, defensive assistant John Pagano, rookies CB Gareon Conley, S Obi Melifonwu, DT Eddie Vanderdoes, LB Marquel Lee, DT Treyvon Hester.
Key losses: RB Latavius Murray, LB Malcolm Smith, LB Perry Riley, DT Dan Williams, OL Austin Howard, OL Menelik Watson, RB Taiwan Jones, OC Bill Musgrave.
Strengths: Offense led team to 12 wins and playoffs last year. QB Derek Carr emerged as one of top passers in Year 3 and led seven fourth-quarter comebacks. Offensive line allowed league-low 18 sacks behind trio of Pro Bowlers (LT Donald Penn, RG Kelechi Osemele, C Rodney Hudson). Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree provide capable targets on outside. Cook should improve production at tight end. Lynch came out of retirement to play in hometown and has shown burst in preseason.
Weaknesses:
Fantasy Players To Watch: WR Amari Cooper. Cooper put up big numbers in second season with 83 catches for 1,153 yards; touchdowns could get boost from only five last season. Cooper rarely targeted in red zone with five catches on 13 throws with no TDs. He bulked up this
Expectations: Raiders enter season with hopes of challenging New England for AFC dominance and giving Oakland championship before team leaves for Las Vegas in 2020. First must figure out way to get past Kansas City in division after getting swept last two years. Raiders ended 13-year playoff drought only to lose opener at Houston with Carr sidelined by broken leg. With Carr healthy,
