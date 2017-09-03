Rams Preview Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-12)
New faces: Coach Sean McVay, defensive
Key losses: WR Kenny Britt, TE Lance Kendricks, OL Greg Robinson, WR Brian Quick, S T.J. McDonald, DL William Hayes, DL Dominique Easley (injury), QB Case Keenum.
Strengths:
Weaknesses: Offense still must prove its competence after two terrible seasons. McVay doesn't have wealth of personnel options, but is building scheme to take advantage of few strengths. Goff under big spotlight after unimpressive rookie campaign, but is dedicated to improvement. Defensive depth looks sketchy, particularly on line and in secondary.
Fantasy Players To Watch: RB Todd Gurley looks rejuvenated in preseason after inexplicably poor relocation season. Watkins will get ample opportunity to pad stats in potential contract year. TE Tyler Higbee could be sleeper with McVay expected to target tight ends with many passes. CB Trumaine Johnson will be out to prove his worth with big contract on tap for 2018.
Expectations: After 12-year playoff absence and 13 straight non-winning seasons,
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL