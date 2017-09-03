Ravens Preview Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8)
New faces: WR Jeremy Maclin, CB Brandon Carr, S Tony Jefferson, RB Danny Woodhead, OT Austin Howard.
Key losses: OL Rick Wagner, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DT Timmy Jernigan, LB Elvis Dumervil, WR Steve Smith, OL Alex Lewis (injured reserve), TE Dennis Pitta (injured reserve), LB Zachary Orr (retired), C John Urschel (retired).
Strengths:
Weaknesses: Offensive line. After losing Wagner to free agency, Ravens were already hurting before Urschel retired and Lewis sustained season-ending shoulder injury. Addition of Howard should help, and GM Ozzie Newsome traded for two more linemen immediately before final cuts. Regardless, line lacks depth and can ill afford another injury, especially to Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda or LT Ronnie Stanley.
Fantasy Players To Watch: Justin Tucker is arguably best kicker in league, and he usually gets plenty of FG opportunities because of Baltimore's annual struggles in red zone. RB Terrance West will get majority of carries, so he should amass some decent yards on ground and account for most of team's rushing touchdowns.
Expectations: Ravens will get as far as
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL