Roush Fenway extends sponsorship deal with Fifth Third Bank

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Roush Fenway Racing and driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have extended its sponsorship deal with Fifth Third Bank.

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said the agreement is for "at least another three years" with the hope of continuing that further into the future.

Fifth Third Bank, based in Cincinnati, came on board with Roush Fenway in 2012 and has served as a primary sponsor on Stenhouse's No. 17 Ford.

Stenhouse will start 14th in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. He has two wins this season and will be part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs that start in two weeks.