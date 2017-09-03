Scott McCarron holds on for one-shot victory at Shaw Charity Classic

CALGARY — Scott McCarron held on for a one-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday after shooting a 3-under 67 in the final round.

McCarron had three birdies and two bogies on the front nine before draining a long putt from off the green at the par-5, 11th hole for eagle. It was the third eagle of the three-day tournament for McCarron and the 17th of his season to lead the PGA Tour Champions circuit in that category.

McCarron then birdied the 15th hole before giving a shot back with a bogey on 16 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He finished with two straight pars to end the tournament at 16-under 194 to take home the winner's share of $352,500 U.S.

It was the fourth PGA Tour Champions tournament victory of the season for the 52-year-old golfer from La Quinta, Calif., who earlier won titles at the Allanz Championship, the Constellation Senior Players Championship and the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Jimenez had a chance to eagle the final hole, but he just missed his long putt and had to settle for a birdie and a round of 66 to finish in second spot by himself.

Scott Dunlap and Todd Hamilton both had rounds of 67 on Sunday to finish in a tie with first-round leader Kevin Sutherland at 13 under.

Sutherland followed up a birdie on the third hole with an eagle on the fourth to move into a tie with McCarron at 14 under before falling out of contention.

Although he had respectable rounds of 67 and 68 in the first two rounds, 2014 Shaw Charity Classic winner Fred Couples withdrew from the tournament on Sunday before his tee time due to ongoing back issues.

Vancouver's Stephen Ames finished as the top Canadian in a tie for 19th spot with Kirk Triplett at 7 under after shooting a final round 68.

"I wasn't hitting the ball great for the first two days, so I kind of did well with what I had," Ames said. "Considering the fact I was 7 under, I think I'll take it. I'm quite happy with the result."

Rod Spittle, of Niagara Falls, Ont., shot his second straight round of 69 to finish the tournament in a seven-way tie for 25th at 5 under.