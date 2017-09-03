Seahawks Preview Capsule
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-6-1)
New faces: DL Sheldon Richardson, CB Justin Coleman, OL Luke Joeckel, RB Eddie Lacy, LB Michael Wilhoite, K Blair Walsh, OL Oday Aboushi, DB Bradley McDougald, rookies OL Ethan Pocic, CB Shaquill Griffin.
Key losses: DE Cassius Marsh, DT Ahytba Rubin, OL George Fant, K Steven Hauschka, OL Garry Gilliam, LB Brock Coyle.
Strengths:
Weaknesses: Offensive line remains biggest question, especially after loss of LT Fant due to season-ending knee injury. Run game has potential, but both Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy have durability questions. Cornerback opposite Sherman closely watched with Deshawn Shead recovering from major knee injury.
Fantasy Players To Watch: Wilson, Graham, Rawls, WR Tyler Lockett, K Blair Walsh.
Expectations: Anything less than playoff spot and being in Super Bowl conversation is considered disappointment. Seattle still viewed as
