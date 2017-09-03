Texans Preview Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-8)
New faces: QB Deshaun Watson, RB D'Onta Foreman, LB Zach Cunningham, K Ka'imi Fairbairn, linebackers coach Mike Vrabel promoted to defensive
Key losses: QB Brock Osweiler, CB A.J. Bouye, S Quintin Demps, offensive
Strengths: Houston's defensive front should be strength of team with three-time Defensive Player of Year J.J. Watt returning after missing most of last season after two back surgeries, and 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney coming off best season. Lamar Miller returns to lead strong group of running backs after rushing for 1,073 yards last season in first year in Houston. Group should get boost this year with addition of Foreman, last year's Doak Walker Award winner, who will be good complement to smaller Miller.
Weaknesses: Questions abound on offensive line with veteran left tackle Duane Brown still holding out and unit looking shaky in preseason. Texans need
Fantasy Players To Watch: WR DeAndre Hopkins, Miller,
Expectations: If Watt is healthy and back to form, Houston's
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL