Williams drives in 2 in 12th to help Phils beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI — The Philadelphia Phillies pitched around Giancarlo Stanton twice with the game on the line, and the Miami Marlins failed to foil the strategy.

Stanton was stranded in the ninth and 12th innings, and Nick Williams hit a two-run single with two out in the 12th to send the Phillies to a 3-1 win on Sunday.

The Marlins totalled four hits, with just one of those coming after the fifth inning. They went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and were 7 for 60 (.117) in those situations for the week while going 1-6.

"You've got to do your job, which we haven't been doing," Christian Yelich said.

Hector Neris walked Stanton to start the 12th, and Yelich then reached on a 45-foot single. But Neris retired the next three batters for his 19th save.

With the score tied in the ninth, Adam Morgan (3-1) walked Stanton and then retired Yelich and Marcell Ozuna to send the game into extra innings.

Stanton went 0 for 3 with two walks to finish the week 2 for 25 (.080). Both hits were homers, giving him 52 for the season, most in the majors.

Yelich and Ozuna also have slumped. Manager Don Mattingly said fatigue may be a factor.

"You're trying to grind it out," Mattingly said. "You're trying to keep your guys out there as much as possible. But at some point it catches up — the lack of depth you have."

The last-place Phillies took three of four in the series, pushing the Marlins to the fringe of the NL wild-card race.

Philadelphia rookie slugger Rhys Hoskins was held out after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday, but he might be available Monday.

Jake Thompson, beginning his fourth stint of the year with the Phillies, went six innings and allowed only one run on a two-out wild pitch. He had a career-high seven strikeouts and walked none.

"It's nice to have one of those days after the things I've gone through this year struggling," he said. "It makes me feel good."

Thompson was recalled before the game from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Jose Urena allowed one run in seven innings for Miami.

Pinch hitter Daniel Nava led off the 12th with a single against Junichi Tazawa (3-4). A sacrifice and a passed ball advanced the runner to third, and Cesar Hernandez walked and advanced on a groundout.

Williams then pulled a 1-1 pitch into right field to drive in both runners. He had been in a 5-for-34 slump.

"It's weird; I was getting out like crazy," he said. "It's not like I was striking out. I've just been hitting balls right at people."

Miami rookie Brian Anderson, who made his major league debut Friday, had a hit for the third game in a row. Center fielder Williams made a tumbling catch to rob Anderson of another hit in the 10th.

"I feel fast; I feel athletic," Williams said. "I'm able to run and stretch out. In general, in the outfield, I have fun, especially when I'm able to run after balls."

GEM

Marlins leadoff hitter Dee Gordon was given the day off even though he has seven consecutive multihit games. His replacement, Derek Dietrich, turned an acrobatic double play to end the seventh.

RECORD AT-BAT

Miami's Ichiro Suzuki established a major league record when he bounced out in the eighth. It was his 84th at-bat as a pinch hitter this year, breaking the record of 83 set by Lenny Harris in 2001. The 43-year-old Suzuki's average as a pinch hitter fell to .274.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (6-6, 5.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Nationals, with the Marlins looking for a turnaround. "We still have time, but there's a sense of urgency," Yelich said.

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter (2-4, 3.88 ERA) starts Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game set against the New York Mets. RHP Rafael Montero (3-9, 5.12 ERA) pitches for the Mets.

___