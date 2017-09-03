Yankees put OF Hicks on DL with strained oblique

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have put outfielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique, less than a month after he missed six weeks because of an injury to his right ribcage.

The Yankees made the move before Sunday night's game against AL East-leading Boston. Hicks was hurt Saturday reaching up to make a running catch on the warning track to a drive by Hanley Ramirez to centre .