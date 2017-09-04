Dickerson homers, doubles twice as Rays rout Twins 11-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Dickerson hit his 26th home run and also doubled twice, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Minnesota Twins 11-4 Monday night to tighten the AL wild-card race.

The Twins' lead for the second wild-card spot was trimmed to a half-game by the Angels.

Logan Morrison, who got his 36th homer, and Kevin Kiermaier each added three hits for the Rays. Evan Longoria drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Alex Cobb (10-9) gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Winning for the first time since July 26, he retired nine in a row before giving up a double to Joe Mauer in the sixth.

Mauer stretched his hitting streak to 13 games. Brian Dozier hit his 28th homer for the Twins.

Jose Berrios (12-7) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

Berrios left the game after Dickerson's RBI double in the sixth made it 3-1.

Kiermaier, hitting .379 in 16 games since coming off the disabled list, drove in two runs with a single later in the inning off reliever Buddy Boshers to put Tampa Bay ahead 6-1.

Max Kepler drove in Minnesota's first run with a single in the second after Byron's Buxton's leadoff single and stolen base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano hit off a tee in Minneapolis, his first baseball activity since injuring his left shin on Aug. 19. Said manager Paul Molitor: "It's getting closer to a day-to-day situation but we're not there yet. He's still got a ways to go." ... C Jason Castro, activated Sunday after missing nine games due to concussion symptoms, will be in the lineup Tuesday night and probably Thursday at Kanaas City, Molitor said.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer, who left Saturday's game in the first inning after only eight pitches, was diagnosed with lateral forearm tightness. He will throw lightly Tuesday. ... SS Matt Duffy, who has yet to play this season following Achilles surgery, took groundballs.

