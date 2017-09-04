Falcons Preview Capsule
ATLANTA FALCONS (13-6)
New faces: DT Dontari Poe, DE Jack Crawford, FB Derrick Coleman, WR Andre Roberts, rookie DE Takkarist McKinley, offensive
Key losses: DT Ra'Shede Hageman (commissioner's exempt list), DT Jonathan Babineaux, OG Chris Chester, FB Patrick DiMarco, TE Jacob Tamme, LB Paul Worrilow, DE Dwight Freeney, WR Eric Weems, SS Dashon Goldson, LB Philip Wheeler.
Strengths: Atlanta returns most of its playmakers from
Weaknesses: Depth which was exposed in Super Bowl collapse still appeared to be concern in 0-4 preseason. Starting
Fantasy Players To Watch: Ryan, Freeman and Jones are obvious. Second-year TE Austin Hooper could be breakout player. Coleman's stock would rise if Freeman, who missed two preseason games with concussion but should be ready for regular season, has another injury. Sanu also could be fantasy bargain.
Expectations: Falcons coach Dan Quinn has stressed focus on future instead of looking back to try to gain motivation from Super Bowl collapse. He also has told players to worry about tough NFC South instead of thinking only of return to big game. There was almost no talk of Super Bowl during training camp, but anything short of another long playoff run would be disappointment.
