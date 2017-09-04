Germany midfielder Khedira buys 1,200 tickets for charity

The tickets have been distributed to socially disadvantaged children and children fighting cancer in the region so they can attend the game through an initiative organized by Khedira's foundation.

The Juventus midfielder says "it just came about for the national game here in Stuttgart. For me personally, it was important not just to give money, but that the kids themselves could get something from it. Most wouldn't have had the chance to attend a game for various reasons, financial or logistical."