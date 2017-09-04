Nationals send Fedde to DL; recall Cole, Severino

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Erick Fedde on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, a move that allowed them to recall right-hander A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse.

Cole was starting for the NL East leaders in Miami on Monday night.

The Nationals also recalled catcher Pedro Severino from Syracuse, his fifth recall of the season. He's 3 for 11 in nine appearances with the Nationals this season.