Spanish league wants UEFA to investigate Man City's spending

MANCHESTER, England — The Spanish soccer league wants UEFA to investigate Manchester City's spending and expand its newly-launched probe into whether Paris Saint-Germain has breached Financial Fair Play rules.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says in a statement to The Associated Press that Abu Dhabi-funded City and Qatari-owned PSG are benefiting from state aid which "distorts European competitions" and "is irreparably harming the football industry."

Tebas wrote to European soccer's governing body on Aug. 22 requesting investigations into Man City and PSG.

UEFA said Friday it would look into whether PSG was flouting rules designed to control excessive spending by top European clubs. Tebas wants UEFA to look into "PSG's history of noncompliance."