Suspension of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez cut to 3 games

BALTIMORE — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced from four days to three after appealing his punishment for his part in a brawl against Detroit.

Sanchez was to begin serving the MLB suspension on Monday and will miss New York's three-game series against the Orioles.

The suspension stems from the Aug. 24 game against the Tigers. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera in the sixth inning, and Kahnle was ejected.

But before play resumed, Cabrera and New York catcher Austin Romine scuffled near home plate. Sanchez, the designated hitter, left the bench and punched both Cabrera and Nick Castellanos.