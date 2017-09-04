US rallies to win FIBA AmeriCup under Van Gundy

Comprised of NBA G League players, the Americans went undefeated under former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy to win the former FIBA Americas tournament in their first appearance since 2007.

The regional tournament was formerly the qualifier for the Olympics or World Cup, and the Americans hadn't needed to compete in it since they qualified with their Olympic and world titles. But it was a requirement this year to be eligible to participate in the new FIBA qualification system that begins in November.