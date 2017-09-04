Vikings claim TE Blake Bell off waivers from 49ers
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have claimed tight end Blake Bell off waivers from San Francisco.
The Vikings waived rookie tight end Bucky Hodges on Monday with an injured designation, meaning he can be placed on injured reserve if he clears waivers. The sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech suffered a concussion in the team's final exhibition game Thursday.
Bell was a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2015. He
The Vikings also filled their practice squad with quarterback Kyle Sloter,
