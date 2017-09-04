Wolfpack's Bob Beswick, Craig Hall up for player of the year awards

TORONTO — Bob Beswick and captain Craig Hall of the Toronto Wolfpack have been nominated for player of the year in the Kingstone Press League 1.

The two Toronto players are up against Joe Bullock of the Barrow Raiders.

The Wolfpack hooker and centre have helped the first-year team to an 18-1-1 record in the third tier of English rugby league. With two games remaining in the season, Toronto is one win away from promotion.

Beswick, who doubles as the Wolfpack's strength and conditioning coach, helps direct a potent Toronto offence. Hall leads the league with 24 tries and 404 points.

League 1 coach of the year is between Carl Forster (Whitehaven RLFC), James Ford (York City Knights) and Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders),

Young player of the year nominees are Ash Robson (York City Knights), Lewis Young (Newcastle Thunder) and Liam Harris (York City Knights)