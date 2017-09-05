Sports

After surprising cut, Vikings move ahead with whole new line

Clancy Barone, Minnesota Vikings tight end coach, gives instructions as offensive linemen Mike Remmers, left, and Rashod Hill listen in during the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings are going to start the season with a completely remade offensive line. New faces Riley Reiff, Mike Remmers and Pat Elflein will be counted on to improve a unit that was one of the league's worst last season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are entering this season with a completely new look on the offensive line.

After last season's struggles, that may not be a bad thing.

The decision to cut veteran left guard Alex Boone last weekend ensured that the Vikings go into the Week 1 opener against New Orleans with five different players in the five starting positions. Joe Berger is the only holdover from a year ago, and he has moved from centre to right guard.

And the starting five that will take the field on Monday night — left tackle Riley Reiff, left guard Nick Easton, centre Pat Elflein, Berger and right tackle Mike Remmers — saw no action together in the preseason. So the group will have to build chemistry on the fly.

Coach Mike Zimmer says he believes the group will respond to the challenge and give the Vikings the upgrade they need up front.

___

Read more about: NFL, sports

