Agnelli foresees Champions League peace, scheduling changes

GENEVA — The new leader of Europe's top soccer clubs foresees peace for the Champions League and potential big changes to national team schedules.

Elected Tuesday to chair the 220-member European Club Association, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli gave a vision for soccer's future working closely with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Agnelli says he expects no breakaway threats to the Champions League. But he counts his club among those unhappy at losing players to national-team duty three times early in the European season.

Agnelli says ECA members talked about players being called up only twice each year for longer periods of international games.