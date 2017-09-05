Arena makes 7 lineup changes in tropical heat of Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Goalkeeper Tim Howard has been replaced by Brad Guzan as one of seven lineup changes U.S. coach Bruce Arena made for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras, keeping only right back Graham Zusi and midfielders Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe from the team that started last week's 2-0 home loss to Costa Rica.

With the temperature in the low 90s and high humidity on a sunny afternoon in tropical San Pedro Sula, Clint Dempsey earned his record 41st appearance in a qualifier — one more than Landon Donovan.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler replaced Geoff Cameron and Tim Ream in central defence , and 35-year-old four-time World Cup veteran DaMarcus Beasley was at left back in place of Jorge Villafana.

Kellyn Acosta replaced Fabian Johnson in a more defensive midfield alignment, while Jordan Morris started up front with Dempsey in place of Bobby Wood and Jozy Altidore.

Altidore served a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Cameron, Ream, Johnson and Wood play in Europe, where club seasons started just a few weeks ago, and Arena said for the most part Europe-based players are not fully fit. Pulisic, the emerging 18-year-old star, is the only Europe-based player to start against the Catrachos.