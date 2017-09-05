Bangladesh dismissed for 305, get 1st Aussie wicket by lunch

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Offspinner Nathan Lyon claimed 7-94 as Australia dismissed Bangladesh for 305 before ending the morning session at 15-1 on day two of the series-deciding second test.

Captain Steven Smith was batting on 8 and his deputy, David Warner, was unbeaten on 2 at the first interval. Matt Renshaw was dismissed on 4, chasing a leg-side delivery from Mustafizur Rahman (1-9) and giving Mushfiqur Rahim a diving catch behind the stumps.

Lyon struck in his just second ball of the day, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 68, after Bangladesh resumed the on 253-6.

Rahim was surprised by the sharp turn and bounce that Lyon extracted from the pitch. In a chanceless innings, lasting for 166 balls, Rahim hit five boundaries.

Rahim and Nasir Hossain combined for a 43-run partnership for the seventh wicket to get Bangladesh closer to the 300 mark.

Hossain played a restrained knock until he forced for a cut shot against a left arm spin bowler Ashton Agar (2-52) delivery, ending his 45-run knock. He hit five boundaries off 97 balls.