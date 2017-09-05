Brad Gushue downs Glenn Howard 8-1 in opening draw of Tour Challenge
REGINA — Brad Gushue is off to a perfect start at the Tour Challenge curling tournament.
The St. John's, N.L., skip opened the Grand Slam of Curling event Tuesday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Glenn Howard.
Gushue, this year's Brier champion, shot 100 per cent en route to the victory.
He scored a deuce in the second end, one in the third, four in the fifth and a single in the sixth.
On the women's side, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., 9-2 and Bingyu Wang of China edged Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-5 in an extra end.