Braves call up Brazilian LHP Gohara to start against Rangers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Brazilian Luiz Gohara to start Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

With the Braves long out of playoff contention, they are using a six-man rotation the rest of the season to get a look at some young prospects.

Gohara started the year in the Class-A Florida State League but quickly moved up the ranks, also pitching at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett before getting the call to the big leagues. The left-hander's debut was delayed, however, by heavy storms moving through the Atlanta area.

Another youngster, Lucas Sims, will shift to the bullpen to make room for Gohara in the rotation. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, utility player Danny Santana was moved to the 60-day disabled list.

The Braves also activated infielder Johan Camargo from the 10-day DL.

___