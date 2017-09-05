Canadian women's hockey team to face U.S. in Boston, St. Paul and San Jose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. women's hockey team has announced American locations and dates for pre-Olympic exhibition games against Canada.

The archrivals will square off Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minn., and Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif.

Canada faces the U.S. on home ice Oct. 22 in Quebec City. Hockey Canada has yet to announce other games in Canada, but sources say one will be held in Edmonton.

The American women will also be the host team of the annual Four Nations Cup. The tournament Nov. 5-12 in Tampa, Fla., includes Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.