England centre Tuilagi given final warning by Jones
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, England — England rugby coach Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is on his final warning with the national team after being sent home from a preseason training camp this month for "team culture issues."
Tuilagi has a long list of off-field transgressions and was called up by England for the first time since 2016 for a three-day camp, only to be thrown out of the squad last month for reportedly breaking a team curfew.
It is the
Jones says "everyone takes about previous records but he's only done it once with me. If he does it again, then he might be spending a lot more time in the Midlands (with his club Leicester)."