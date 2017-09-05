England centre Tuilagi given final warning by Jones

MANCHESTER, England — England rugby coach Eddie Jones says Manu Tuilagi is on his final warning with the national team after being sent home from a preseason training camp this month for "team culture issues."

Tuilagi has a long list of off-field transgressions and was called up by England for the first time since 2016 for a three-day camp, only to be thrown out of the squad last month for reportedly breaking a team curfew.

It is the centre 's first breach discipline since Jones took charge in late 2015, and the Australian coach will not accept any more.