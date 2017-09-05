European clubs pick Juventus president Agnelli to lead them

GENEVA — Europe's top clubs have elected Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to lead them, and Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis will join him on the UEFA executive committee.

The European Club Association, which represents more than 200 clubs, chose Agnelli to replace the outgoing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as their chairman.

Agnelli, who was Rummenigge's deputy, will serve a two-year term.

The newly re-elected ECA board also chose Agnelli and Gazidis as their two representatives on UEFA's decision-making executive committee.

UEFA is set to give the two club delegates full voting rights on its board at a meeting in Geneva in two weeks.