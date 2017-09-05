FAA clears Raiders' plan for Las Vegas stadium

LAS VEGAS — The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the Oakland Raiders' proposed stadium in Las Vegas would not be a hazard to aircraft.

The federal agency's decision announced Tuesday clears the way for officials in Nevada's Clark County to consider approving construction permits.

County officials are expected to consider zoning permits at a Wednesday meeting.

The FAA last month issued a notice requesting public comments on the proposed 65,000-seat stadium. It later cut the five-week public comment period by three weeks. The change allowed the $1.9 billion project to stay on schedule.

The agency's review of the project concerned the stadium's proposed 225-foot height.