Gase: Dolphins await decision on when to play against Bucs

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he's awaiting a decision from the NFL regarding whether to move the team's season opener against Tampa Bay to another city or earlier this week because of Hurricane Irma.

The game is scheduled for Sunday in Miami, but that might change because Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida over the weekend. Playing Thursday night or in another site are among the options that have been discussed.

"We're going to keep practicing and getting ready for the game until somebody tells us different," Gase said.

The teams share the same bye week in November but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend, because it would mean both teams would play 16 weeks in a row.

"Whatever they tell us to do, we'll do," Gase said.

Irma is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida late this week.

"I've never been through anything like that," said Gase, a Michigan native in his second season with the Dolphins. "I don't know what to expect. I just want our guys to think, 'Hey, we know what we're doing.'"

