Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers

CINCINNATI — Robert Stephenson escaped threats while pitching into the seventh on Tuesday night, and Scooter Gennett homered during Cincinnati's five-run rally in the bottom of the inning, sending the Reds to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The last-place Reds have taken the first two games in the series from Milwaukee, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Brewers remained 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. They also trail Arizona and Colorado in the wild card race.

Stephenson (4-4) used his slider to escape a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the fourth inning, fanning the next three. The Reds turned three double plays behind the rookie to scuttle rallies.

Zach Davies (16-8) took only his second loss on the road this season, allowing two runs — one of them unearned — in 5 2/3 innings. Davies is 8-2 in 15 road starts.

The Reds put it away with five runs off the bullpen in the seventh.

