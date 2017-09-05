Jets add familiar face, sign WR Jeremy Kerley to 1-year deal

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a one-year deal, reuniting with a player who spent his first five NFL seasons with the franchise.

To make room on the roster Tuesday, the Jets waived fullback Julian Howsare.

Kerley adds a veteran presence and familiar face to a mostly inexperienced receiving group. With 246 catches, the 28-year-old Kerley has the most receptions among the team's receivers. Jermaine Kearse, acquired from Seattle last Friday for Sheldon Richardson, is next with 153. Kerley will also likely serve as the Jets' primary punt returner.

Kerley was a fifth-round pick of the Jets out of TCU in 2011. He was released in March 2016, signed with Detroit and traded before the season to San Francisco, where he had a career-high 64 catches. The 49ers released him last Saturday.

