New Patriots receiver Dorsett eager to jump in after trade

New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett bobbles the ball while warming up during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett says he's open to filling whatever role he's asked to after arriving in New England in a trade.

He said Tuesday that he's also been hard at work trying to absorb his new playbook with a couple of days left before the Patriots open the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to bring in Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick by Indianapolis.

He is expected to be used primarily to provide depth in an already loaded receiving group, but could also contribute on special teams as a return man.

