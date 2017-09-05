Rabbitohs fire coach Maguire 3 years after NRL title victory

South Sydney general manager of football Shane Richardson made the announcement Tuesday. The Rabbitohs failed to make the playoffs after winning just nine games this season and placing 12th in the 16-team league.

"We feel it's time for the club to go along a different path in terms of the leadership of the team and the direction the team is taking, and they are the responsibilities of the head coach," Richardson said in a statement. "Michael also feels it's in his best interest to head in a different direction in his coaching career."