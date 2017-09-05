Rangers-Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday

ATLANTA — The second game of an interleague series between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers was rained out Tuesday night.

A day-night doubleheader will be held Wednesday.

A line of severe storms moved across SunTrust Park about the time of the scheduled first pitch.

The game never began, and most fans headed for home long before it was finally called at 10 p.m. EDT — after a delay of nearly 2 1/2 hours.

Officials knew all along it would be a lengthy delay under the best of circumstances, given the extensive line of storms, but held out hope the system would move out in time to provide a window to get the game in.

This is the playoff-contending Rangers' only appearance in Atlanta and both teams wanted to avoid a doubleheader on Wednesday — the final day of the series essentially the only option for making the game up.

The Braves called up 21-year-old Brazilian Luiz Gohara to make his major league debut.

Now, the heralded left-hander will have to wait a bit longer.

Miguel Gonzales (7-10) was scheduled to make his first start for the Rangers since being acquired from the White Sox in a trade last week. He made 22 starts for Chicago.

Texas began the night two games out of an AL wild-card spot.

Inclement weather has plagued the Braves' first season at their new suburban stadium. In addition to numerous delays — including one game that ended at nearly 2 a.m. following a stoppage of more than three hours — this was the second rainout at SunTrust Park.

With the Braves long out of playoff contention, they are using a six-man rotation the rest of the season to get a look at some young prospects. The hard-throwing Gohara started the year in the Class-A Florida State League but quickly moved up the ranks, also pitching at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett before getting the call to the big leagues.

Another youngster, Lucas Sims, was shifted to the bullpen to make room for Gohara in the expanded rotation.

In Wednesday's scheduled game, Cole Hamels (9-2) was set to pitch for Texas against Julio Teheran (9-11) of the Braves.

